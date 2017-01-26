Susan Lucci to Reunite with ‘All My Children’ Cast on ‘Home & Family’

by SOTH Team

East Ender Susan Lucci is keeping busy, despite Lifetime’s Devious Maids being canceled a few months ago. Lucci will guest-co-host Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family all week beginning on January 30. During her stint on the show, Lucci will cook her grandmother’s apple cake, chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne make spaghetti and meatballs with husband Helmut Huber and more. The iconic soap star will also have a special treat for fans of her work on All My Children. On the February 2 episode, All My Children stars Peter Bergman, Kim Delaney, Lawrence Lau, Eden Riegel, Kathleen Noone, Eva LaRue, John Callahan, Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison will join Lucci for a look back at the long-running show.

All My Children ran on ABC from 1970–2011, and Lucci played the larger-than-life Erica Kane for the entirety of its run. Lucci’s character was at the center of several high-profile storylines throughout the series’ run, including having the first legal abortion on daytime television. Erica Kane was also at the center of one of the show’s most critically acclaimed stories, when her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian. Lucci didn’t appear in the short-lived 2013 reboot of the show, which was plagued by production issues and aired on Hulu for just a few months.

Home & Family airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on Hallmark Channel.