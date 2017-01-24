The First Winter Long Island Restaurant Week Is Underway

by Hampton Eats

The inaugural Winter Long Island Restaurant Week, January 22–29, began Sunday and, among the 100 participating eateries from all over the Island, 16 East End restaurants are taking part in this exciting culinary event!

For eight days, each of these fine Hamptons and North Fork establishments are serving up their delicious fare in three-course pix fixe meals for $27.95 all night, every night they’re open, except Saturday when the special menu may only be available until 7 p.m. Each restaurant will offer a minimum three appetizers, three entrées and three desserts.

Here we present them separated by Hamptons and North Fork, and in alphabetical order. Click each restaurant’s name to see their special Winter Long Island Restaurant Week menu (where available).

Hamptons

Centro Trattoria & Bar – Italian

336 W. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-594-5744

Le Charlot Southampton – French

36 Main Street, Southampton, 631-353-3222

Page 63 Main – New American

63 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810

Saaz Indian Cuisine – Indian

1746 County Road 39, Southampton, 631-259-2222

Stone Creek Inn – French

405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770

Topping Rose House – American

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, 631-537-0870

Trumpets On The Bay – Continental

58 S. Bay Avenue, Eastport, 631-325-2900

Union Cantina – Mexican

40 Bowden Square, Southampton, 631-377-3500

North Fork

aMano Restaurant – Italian

13550 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4800

Bistro 72 – American

1830 W Main Street, Riverhead, 631-369-2200

Caci North Fork Restaurant – Italian

56125 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-4383

Cooperage Inn – American

2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8994

Farm Country Kitchen – Mediterranean

513 W Main Street, Riverhead, 631-369-6311

Legends – American

835 1st Street, New Suffolk, 631-734-5123

The North Fork Table – American

57225 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-0177

Pace’s Dockside – American

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, 631-315-5252

The new Winter Long Island Restaurant Week adds a third Long Island Restaurant Week to the popular event’s roster. The Fall Long Island Restaurant Week just celebrated its 10th year in 2016. There is also a Spring Long Island Restaurant Week in April.

Learn more at longislandrestaurantweek.com.