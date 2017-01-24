The First Winter Long Island Restaurant Week Is Underway

The inaugural Winter Long Island Restaurant Week, January 22–29, began Sunday and, among the 100 participating eateries from all over the Island, 16 East End restaurants are taking part in this exciting culinary event!
For eight days, each of these fine Hamptons and North Fork establishments are serving up their delicious fare in three-course pix fixe meals for $27.95 all night, every night they’re open, except Saturday when the special menu may only be available until 7 p.m. Each restaurant will offer a minimum three appetizers, three entrées and three desserts.
Here we present them separated by Hamptons and North Fork, and in alphabetical order. Click each restaurant’s name to see their special Winter Long Island Restaurant Week menu (where available).
Hamptons
Centro Trattoria & Bar – Italian
336 W. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-594-5744
Le Charlot Southampton – French
36 Main Street, Southampton, 631-353-3222
Page 63 Main – New American
63 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810
Saaz Indian Cuisine – Indian
1746 County Road 39, Southampton, 631-259-2222
Stone Creek Inn – French
405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770
Topping Rose House – American
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, 631-537-0870
Trumpets On The Bay – Continental
58 S. Bay Avenue, Eastport, 631-325-2900
Union Cantina – Mexican
40 Bowden Square, Southampton, 631-377-3500
North Fork
aMano Restaurant – Italian
13550 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4800
Bistro 72 – American
1830 W Main Street, Riverhead, 631-369-2200
Caci North Fork Restaurant – Italian
56125 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-4383
Cooperage Inn – American
2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8994
Farm Country Kitchen – Mediterranean
513 W Main Street, Riverhead, 631-369-6311
Legends – American
835 1st Street, New Suffolk, 631-734-5123
The North Fork Table – American
57225 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-0177
Pace’s Dockside – American
2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, 631-315-5252
The new Winter Long Island Restaurant Week adds a third Long Island Restaurant Week to the popular event’s roster. The Fall Long Island Restaurant Week just celebrated its 10th year in 2016. There is also a Spring Long Island Restaurant Week in April.
Learn more at longislandrestaurantweek.com.