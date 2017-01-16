Top 5 Epic Hamptons Traditional-Style Homes for Sale

by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons has many luxurious, unforgettable homes for sale than just about any place, but every region has its standouts. This week, we look at five epic Traditional-style listings between Southampton and Montauk, chosen not just for their expense and grandiosity, but for the little things that make them special.

466 Further Lane, East Hampton

$22,500,000

The whole is more than the sum of its parts in this 7-bedroom, 11-bath estate with 6,500 square feet of living area. The combination of main house and 4 outbuildings merged with outdoor entertainment areas, stone installations and apple orchards create a fabulous, unified compound. Thoughtful landscape design seamlessly connects the interior to the exterior. Enjoy the gunite pool, separate spa, chef’s kitchen, family room, full dining room, major screening room, gym, pool house and so much more in this elegant, yet casually comfortable, home. Douglas Elliman

2040 Meadow Lane, Southampton

$21,950,000

With 6 bedrooms, 7 baths and 7,500 square feet of living space on 3.7 acres, this gated oceanfront home on Meadow Lane enjoys 360-degree water views of Shinnecock Bay to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. It includes a mix of cozy rooms and airy, light-filled areas, such as the high-ceilinged living room, along with wonderful porches to take in the views. Perched atop classic Hamptons dunes, the property has a heated gunite pool, sunken tennis court and private ocean beach path. Douglas Elliman

90 Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett

$18,000,000

Built in 1909, this 6,500-square-foot Amagansett residence features 7 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms and an ocean view on 2.3 acres. Set back beyond double gates and a long and winding driveway, the Traditional, shingle-style home offers the utmost in privacy for the discerning homeowner. Just a short stroll from popular Indian Wells Beach, the richly landscaped grounds are designed with cutting gardens and herb gardens, while a heated pool is strategically sited in a private setting with a separate pool house down the driveway from the main house. It includes comfortable private and public spaces, high ceilings, exposed beam accents and an ample, semi-circular porch, as well as second-floor deck and widow’s walk. Town & Country Real Estate

23 Luther Drive, Water Mill

$13,900,000

This luxurious 10,000-square-foot Traditional is truly fit for a king—and his very spoiled children! It offers 6 bedrooms and 9 baths spread across a guest suite, three additional en-suite bedrooms and, of course, an expansive master wing with fireplace, marble-clad spa-like bath and a pair of walk-in closets. The home has ample decking, views of Mecox Bay and the ocean, a fully outfitted gym with steam and sauna, and an unique finished lower level with two-lane bowling alley, home theater and fully outfitted bar. A gated drive, 3-car garage, staff quarters, pool with cabana, and tennis complete the picture on the 2-acre grounds. Corcoran Group

3 Eileen’s Path, East Hampton

$6,950,000

Situated close to beautiful ocean beaches, this newly built Traditional home is a design masterpiece. It features every modern amenity with an ode to Old World charm. From the light-filled foyer, enter a double-height living room with fireplace overlooking the stunning terrace, where one can enjoy western sunsets. It has a magnificent chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry leading to a wet bar and a stylish dining room. The house features a dramatic 3-room master suite on the first floor with sitting room, bath and fireplace. Up the gracious stairway there’s an additional master suite with fireplace and 4 more en-suite guest rooms. Walk the beautifully landscaped gardens or relax by the pool. Corcoran Group

