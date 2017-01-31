Try Not to Drool at the Wine Jay McInerney’s Drinking

by Grapevine

Hamptons resident, writer and well known oenophile Jay McInerney is no amateur when it comes to choosing fine wines. The Bright Lights, Big City author has written three books on wine, including Bacchus and Me: Adventures in the Wine Cellar (2002), A Hedonist in the Cellar: Adventures in Wine (2007) and The Juice: Vinous Veritas (2013), and McInerney’s expert cred has led to some pretty sensational bottles landing on his table.

And he often shares these fabulous picks on his @jaymcinerney Instagram account. Among them, McInerney shows off a 1955 (his birth year) Faiveley Burgundy—average price $885, according to wine-searcher.com; a rare 2013 Kusuda Pinot Noir from New Zealand (with no U.S. importer); three bottles of Trimbach Riesling Clos Sainte Hune from 1973, 1983 and 1989 (ranging from $250-$550), and a 1990 Jean Louis Chave Hermitage (around $750–$900 per bottle), to name just a few.

Take a look at what McInerney is drinking, and try not to be too jealous.