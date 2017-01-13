Watch a Film at Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork Movie Theaters

by David Taylor

With the weather being too cold and uninviting to go window shopping, why not head to the movies in the Hamptons or on the North Fork to enjoy one of the Golden Globe-nominated or winning films you missed? If you’re in the mood for a serious drama, check out Manchester By the Sea, Fences, Lion or Hidden Figures. If you’re looking for something more lighthearted and fun, you should watch La La Land or Sing. All of these fabulous films are still playing on the East End, so catch them while you can!

Check out the 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Movie Theater winners below to find the one nearest you. For those who frequented the recently burnt down Sag Harbor Cinema (which was awarded Silver distinction on the South Fork in 2016), the Southampton and East Hampton theaters are fairly close and certainly worth a visit.

Platinum

UA Hampton Bays 5

119 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

844-462-7342, regmovies.com/Theatres/Theatre-Folder/UA-Hampton-Bays-5-2741

Gold

UA East Hampton Cinema 6

30 Main Street East Hampton

844-462-7342, regmovies.com/Theatres/Theatre-Folder/UA-East-Hampton-Cinema-6-2791

Silver

UA Southampton 4 Theatres

43 Hill Street, Southampton

844-462-7342, regmovies.com/Theatres/Theatre-Folder/UA-Southampton-4-Theatres-2676

Hampton Arts Movie Theater

2 Brook Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-2600, hamptonartscinema.com

Platinum

Mattituck Cinemas

10095 Main Road #3, Mattituck

631-298-7469, movies.eventful.com/theaters-showtimes/mattituck-8-/T0-001-000005542-5

Gold

Greenport Theater

211 Front Street #A, Greenport

631-477-8600, greenporttheater.com