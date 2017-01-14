Westhampton Beach Brewing Company Seeks Funding

by David Taylor

Donating to charity is not only a great way to help someone in need, but also to make yourself feel better. Now, so is beer. The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, or WHB Brewing Co., is planning to create a special brew that for every pint sold, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity. But before they can make this brew, they need to raise enough money to officially open for business.

WHB Brewing Co. has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the capital needed to open their first location by spring. They’re asking for $50,000 total to achieve this goal, and since starting the campaign on December 9, they’ve already received $1,875 between 14 donors (as of Friday, January 13).

“We want to create a company with a business model based on philanthropy and human spirit,” the prospective brewery’s GoFundMe page explains, noting that they were inspired by a similar pints for charity program, which raised money for a police memorial fund, during a trip to Washington D.C. “Our product will provide a sustainable flow of support for Long Islanders who have found themselves in a time of need.”

The would-be brewers say any donation to help start their business is appreciated, but there are prizes for supporters willing to pledge set amounts. The lowest tier gift is for anyone who donates $50—they will receive a glass with the company name on it.

A $100 donation earns a company t-shirt, two personalized glasses and a beer tasting for two.

At the $200 mark, donors will receive two tickets to the exclusive company kickoff party complete with drinks, food and music.

For $500, donors can get their names engraved on one of the brewery’s tables, a beer tasting for 12 people, and glasses for the entire group.

The $750 tier comes with an exclusive tour for the donor and 10 friends, plus everyone in the group will get a company t-shirt and pint glass.

Anyone willing to donate $1,000 will be able to make their own brew with two guests, and when the brew is ready, they can bring 12 friends to taste their unique creation.

Supporters pledging $2,500 can have their name, company logo, or an “in-memoriam” on one of the fermentation tanks.

The highest tier, $5,000, offers a private party. Donors can reserve the brewery for three hours and invite 25 friends to enjoy complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres and music.

The WHB Brewing Co. team consists of Brian Sckipp and John Salvaggio, the former COO and CFO of Sherwood House Vineyards, respectively; Kathleen Tedesco, who has 25 years of finance experience under her belt; and David DeTurris, former head brewer for John Harvard’s Brew House who has won several awards for his professionally crafted beer, including a gold medal for Best Individual Craft Beer in New York State at the state’s largest craft beer festival, TAP New York. The team has spent the last three years visiting breweries and speaking to professionals in order to guarantee a solid business plan moving forward.

To donate or request more information, visit the GoFundMe campaign page or email them at whb@whbbrewingco.com. You can also follow their progress on Facebook and Twitter.