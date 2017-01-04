Zigmund’s Bar Sings Its Final Note on January 15

by David Taylor

Zigmund’s Bar, located on the Bridgehampton side of the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, will be permanently closing its doors on Sunday, January 15.

The bar’s owners, Hamptons restaurateurs Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides, decided to open Zigmund’s when the building owner, who happened to be a friend of theirs, needed to fill a sudden vacancy. It started as an informal ‘what if’ conversation in June, and by July, Zigmund’s Bar was open for business, complete with live performances, karaoke and plenty of alcohol. It was a spur of the moment idea that quickly became a reality.

“It was a fun thing to do, and we could do it relatively easily,” Weiner said on Tuesday. He went on to explain that opening a bar is easier than opening a restaurant because it doesn’t have as many moving parts and doesn’t require as much heavy lifting.

Unfortunately, now that the building owner has decided to look for something more permanent, Zigmund’s is being forced to close. Weiner and Lemonides always knew that the bar was a seasonal pop-up, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t sad to see it go.

“I’m gonna miss having it around. I think it was needed out here [in the Hamptons],” Weiner said. However, these feelings won’t stop him and Lemonides from sending Zigmund’s out with a bang. The final two weeks are jam-packed with live performances by Black & Sparrow, Caroline Doctorow, Haines Goodale & Co. and more. On the final day, January 15, there will be one last karaoke night to end the season on the right note.

This isn’t the end of Weiner and Lemonides. Not only will they continue running L&W Oyster Co. and two Almond restaurants, in Bridgehampton and Flatiron, but they have a top-secret project in the works for this summer. While Weiner doesn’t want to risk jinxing the project by discussing it, he did promise that it would be something “new and different.”

More information should be revealed later this winter.

Zigmund’s Bar is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. Call 631-919-5340 or visit zigmunds.bar for more info, including the full schedule of events and live music shows.