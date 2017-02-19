Michele Dragonetti Boat Hulls Land at The White Room Gallery

by Oliver Peterson

Amagansett and NYC photographer Michele Dragonetti is showing images from her impressive Boat Hulls series at The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton from February 24–March 5, with an opening reception on Saturday, February 25 from 6–8 p.m.

Titled Waterlines, the exhibition features approximately 40 of Dragonetti’s works, which turn an excitingly varied array of local boat hulls into beautiful abstract compositions that resemble fine paintings. All her photos present the bow end of the boat hulls, and every one offers a similar arrowhead or triangular shape with lovely symmetry, but the colors and worn surfaces give each a wonderfully unique quality. The life of these boats—where they’ve gone, their time on the water as each captain makes his living or searches for adventure, and the sea’s inimitable mark making—is revealed through weathered paint, scrapes and areas faded by salt and sun.

Dragonetti’s photographs are true portraits of the boats they depict.

The artist was inspired to shoot these boat hulls after visiting the Montauk docks and admiring the vessels in need of repair and refurbishing. The graphic symmetry and balance of line and shape interplay beautifully with the more haphazard marks and textures that can only come from the passage of time and many hard hours on the sea.

Dragonetti has recently expanded the scope of her Boat Hulls series to include crafts from elsewhere in the United States, as well as internationally, in and around cities such as Lisbon, London and Barcelona.

The White Room Gallery is located at 2415 Main Street in Bridgehampton. For more info about Dragonetti’s Waterlines, visit thewhiteroomgallery.com.

To see more about Michele Dragonetti, visit micheledragonetti.com.