A Darling, Affordable Cottage in East Hampton Woods

24 Cosdrew Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Compass Real Estate
February 14, 2017 by Laura Euler

Anyone looking for a cute bolthole, reasonably priced family home, or easy-to-keep up weekend place, look no further. This petite (1650 square feet) home at 24 Cosdrew Lane in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods still offers three bedrooms and two baths. The dearth of bathroom photos makes us think they need updating, but with lofted, exposed-beam ceilings and an asking price of $765,000, who cares?

24 Cosdrew Lane, East Hampton

24 Cosdrew Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Compass Real Estate

We’d paint the orangey wood in the kitchen, which has lovely stainless steel appliances, but other than that, the place looks turnkey to us. Listed by Bill Williams and RC Atlee at Compass, the property offers a tree-lined 0.46 of an acre (with probably plenty of room for a pool), and there’s even a garage and walkout basement.

See more here

24 Cosdrew Lane, East Hampton

24 Cosdrew Lane, East Hampton, Photo: Compass Real Estate

Related Articles

Sandy Gallin's Hamptons estateHamptons Celebrity Real Estate: Sandy Gallin Sells, Jason Williams Rents and More The Hollywood Reporter Pits East Hampton Against Southampon Andy Warhol's "Eothen" estate in MontaukWhat Home Will Top Hamptons Real Estate Market in 2016? Render of 65 Dune Road, Westhampton BeachHamptons Real Estate: Top 5 New Listings

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar