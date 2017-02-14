A Darling, Affordable Cottage in East Hampton Woods

by Laura Euler

Anyone looking for a cute bolthole, reasonably priced family home, or easy-to-keep up weekend place, look no further. This petite (1650 square feet) home at 24 Cosdrew Lane in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods still offers three bedrooms and two baths. The dearth of bathroom photos makes us think they need updating, but with lofted, exposed-beam ceilings and an asking price of $765,000, who cares?

We’d paint the orangey wood in the kitchen, which has lovely stainless steel appliances, but other than that, the place looks turnkey to us. Listed by Bill Williams and RC Atlee at Compass, the property offers a tree-lined 0.46 of an acre (with probably plenty of room for a pool), and there’s even a garage and walkout basement.

See more here