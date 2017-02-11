Author Jamal Joseph Reads at Writers Speak Wednesday on February 22

by Beach Reads

Author and Columbia film professor Jamal Joseph will be the next guest in the spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings open to the public at Stony Brook Southampton. Joseph will read from and talk about his work on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall.

Joseph is the author of Panther Baby: A Life of Rebellion and Reinvention—which he is adapting into a screenplay—based on his time spent in the Black Panther Party as a young man. He has also written an interactive biography of Tupac Shakur, Tupac Shakur Legacy.

A Columbia University School of the Arts graduate film program professor, Joseph has written, directed and produced various film and television projects. He is the founder and artistic director of IMPACT, a Harlem-based youth theater company, and executive director of New Heritage Films, a non-profit that supports minority filmmakers.

Writers Speak Wednesdays programs are free and open to the public. The evenings begin with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m., and then a Q&A and book signing.

Stony Brook Southampton is located at 239 Montauk Highway in Southampton. For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa. Writers Speak is also on Facebook as Writers Speak Wednesdays; and Twitter as @WritersSpeakWed.