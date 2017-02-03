B. Smith and Dan Gasby List Sag Harbor Home for $8.5 Million

by Oliver Peterson

Famed restaurateur and lifestyle guru B. Smith and husband Dan Gasby have listed their home in Sag Harbor for $8.5 million, and if it sells for asking, the home will be the most expensive ever sold in their Sag Harbor Hills neighborhood.

The 4,000-square-foot home, called Bishop on the Bay, is a gorgeous Hamptons contemporary featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on .78 acres. Built in 1954, the unique design made this house a landmark along Sag Harbor Bay Beach, and it remains as striking today as it was decades ago.

It offers water views from nearly every room in the home, which includes a living and dining room, master suite, guest room, first floor 600-square-foot, mahogany deck, upstairs loft deck and widow’s walk. The master suite and one guest room (currently used as a den) are positioned on the west side of the home, while two guest rooms are on the east side, allowing for total privacy in the 1.5-story structure.

The grounds include a working garden, enclosed dog run and a pavilion that has been converted into a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. The deck allows for beautiful outdoor dining just 20 feet from the water, and there’s room for a pool. A separate two-car garage is designed to mirror the most outstanding features of the main house. In addition, the home has more than 100 feet of private access to a sandy, rock-free, beach.

Smith filmed episodes of her syndicated television show B. Smith with Style at the house, and, according to the listing agent, the home has welcomed high profile guests, such as Oprah Winfrey, Al Roker, Aretha Franklin, Danny Glover and Eartha Kitt, among many others.

In 2013, Smith was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and she and Gasby have been battling it ever since. It seems very likely this has made it difficult for them to spend time in Sag Harbor—hence the sale of their lovely home. The couple shares the story of their struggle, as patient and caregiver, in their 2016 book Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, and Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s (Harmony).

The house is listed with Corcoran Group agents Joyce Mullins-Jackson and Claudette Dixon.

See the listing here.