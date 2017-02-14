Be Mine: Hamptons Valentine’s Day Roundup

by What to Do

Originally known as St. Valentine’s Day, the Valentine’s Day as we know it—a day of romantic celebration—first began in the middle ages, as courtly love was all the rage. Since then, Valentine’s Day has become a fun day of chocolate, flowers, dates and all-around good feelings (even if you’re single!).

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one can be a very special experience, and on the lovely East End, the day can be absolutely magical. Check out our Hamptons Valentine’s Day roundup and have a fabulous day!

Hamptons Valentine’s Day Dining Guide

Hamptons Kids’ Events: Valentine’s Day Fun

Valentine’s Cocktail Recipes a la Baron’s Cove

Shop ‘Til You Drop: East End Valentine’s Shopping & More

Long Island Authors Find Success (and Love) in Romance Novels