Behind the Hedges Digest: Historic Barn, Post-and-Beam in Sag Harbor

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? Our sister site, BehindtheHedges.com, is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

AIRY POST-AND-BEAM WITH POOL IN THE HEART OF SAG HARBOR

Of course, one of the wonderful things about Sag Harbor village’s housing stock are the ancient homes with tons of charm. But if a buyer prefers a more open style (let’s face it, our ancestors were more interested in being warm than in having huge open spaces), this barn-style post and beam, listed by Ryan Struble and Brendan Skislock of Douglas Elliman, is a great choice. The asking price of $1.998 million seems reasonable to us, given all the features of the place.

Read more at Behind the Hedges

HISTORIC ATTERBURY BARN IN SHINNECOCK IS YOURS FOR $940K

This old barn (above) used to be part of Grosvenor Atterbury‘s estate. Who? Of course you know who he is: the architect who built many of the Hamptons’ finest homes, as well as Forest Hills Gardens. When he was a teenager who summered in Shinnecock Hills, his family home was designed by Stanford White. Atterbury interned at McKim, Mead & White and then struck out on his own.

Read more at Behind the Hedges