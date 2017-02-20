Behind the Hedges Digest: Montauk Restaurant for Sale, Main Beach Bargain

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? Check out these great stories from our sister site, Behind the Hedges!

A LARGE DOWNTOWN MONTAUK RESTAURANT BY THE OCEAN FOR SALE

Time to say “Tschüss” to Montauk’s Zum Schneider. The building is up for sale, and, says listing agent Dylan Eckardt of NestSeekers, there are big plans in store. He’s having interior renderings drawn up by Curious Yellow Design (who also did Tauk at Trails End) to give the new owners ideas. According to Dylan, four containers are on their way from Bali to redo the interior. The intended vibe is Almond-meets-the-Surf-Lodge and the targeted crowd is a bit older and more upscale than the Sloppy Tuna types, more like Moby’s. “People 27 to 45 who want a really nice dinner,” says Dylan.

Read more at Behind the Hedges

THIS EAST HAMPTON HOME NEAR MAIN BEACH MUST BE A BARGAIN

This property (above) has been on the market for three long years now. Original asking price was $8.85 million, which we didn’t think was out of line. Now the asking price is a slightly ridiculous $6.1 million, which might be land value by now. Listing agents are Terry Thompson and Tania Deighton at Douglas Elliman.

Read more at Behind the Hedges

