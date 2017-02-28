Behind the Hedges Digest: Neil Patrick Harris Buys in East Hampton? Rent a Summer Stunner

by Behind the Hedges

DID NEIL PATRICK HARRIS JUST BUY BARNEY ROSSET’S FORMER EAST HAMPTON ESTATE?

Our gossip sources inform us that Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have purchased the former East Hampton estate of the late controversial Grove Press publisher Barney Rosset on Hands Creek Road. Children Harper and Gideon are in for a fun summer exploring the 13.5 acres of land, along with a tennis court, pool, pool house, and separate garage, and lovely gardens. For extra privacy, the property sits adjacent to 10 acres of town-owned reserve land. The property was sold by Bill Stoecker of Town & Country, who (by the way) remained mum on the buyer. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

WHY NOT RENT AN ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE FOR SUMMER

This oceanfront modern home is a recent design by New York-based COOKFOX Architects and built by Reinhardt O’Brien Construction, best known for the Houses at Sagaponac. It’s available for $250K for the summer from Laura A. Battista at Brown Harris Stevens. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com