Bethenny Frankel Lists Soho Apartment for $5.25 Million

by Real Estate

East Ender Bethenny Frankel has put her two-bedroom Soho apartment on the market for $5.25 million. The space includes a sunken living room with high ceilings, beautiful arched windows, a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium. One might wonder why Frankel would want to move, considering Frankel did extensive work on the apartment when she first moved in.

Frankel first purchased the lovely 2,392 square-foot loft in 2014, when she was in the midst of a divorce war with Jason Hoppy. The Real Housewives of New York City star told People.com, “When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something. It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.” Million Dollar Listing real estate guru Fredrik Eklund has been tasked with the sale.

Frankel also told People that she plans to stay downtown so her daughter won’t have to change schools. “It’s sort of a community for me,” she said, “and that’s the biggest priority.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for a ninth season later this year.