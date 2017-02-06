Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Wine & Chocolate on the North Fork

by Food & Dining

Valentine’s Day is all about expressing your love. What better way to express your love than with a luscious glass of wine or a decadent artisanal chocolate? Since this year’s Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, take the time to celebrate this weekend at these North Fork vineyards, which are hosting fun and romantic wine and chocolate pairings, along with some other exciting events.

Saturday, February 11

SPARKLING WINE AND CUPCAKE PAIRING AT SPARKLING POINTE

11 a.m. Three signature sparkling wines paired with three miniature cupcakes by Blondie’s Bake Shop. Sparkling Pointe Tasting House, 39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200 sparklingpointe.com

WINE, CHOCOLATE AND FUDGE PAIRING AT SANNINO VINEYARDS

11 a.m. Special pairing of Sannino wines, chocolate and fudge from Chocology Unlimited. Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. sanninovineyards.com

WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING AT MARTHA CLARA VINEYARDS

1 p.m. Mouth-watering chocolate truffles accompany wine tastings. Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075 marthaclaravineyards.com

VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION AT PINDAR VINEYARDS

1 p.m. North Fork Chocolate pairing and basket giveaway. Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200 pindar.net

VALENTINE’S WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING AT WATERS CREST WINERY

5 p.m. Waters Crest wines and North Fork Chocolate Company chocolates paired. Waters Crest Winery, 22355 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5065 waterscrestwinery.com

3RD ANNUAL VALENTINE’S ON THE VINES AT DUCK WALK VINEYARDS

7 p.m. A four-course wine pairing dinner. Duck Walk Vineyards, 44535 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3500 duckwalk.com

VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY AT HARMONY VINEYARDS

8 p.m. Photo booth and drink specials available. Harmony Vineyards, 169 Harbor Road, St. James. 631-291-9900 harmonyvineyards.com

Sunday, February 12

SPARKLING WINE AND CUPCAKE PAIRING AT SPARKLING POINTE

11 a.m. Three signature sparkling wines paired with three miniature cupcakes by Blondie’s Bake Shop. Sparkling Pointe Tasting House, 39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200 sparklingpointe.com

WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING AT MARTHA CLARA VINEYARDS

1 p.m. Mouth-watering chocolate truffles accompany wine tastings. Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075 marthaclaravineyards.com