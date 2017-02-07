Christie Brinkley Graces the Pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Again

Christie Brinkley. Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 7, 2017 by SOTH Team

East End beauty Christie Brinkley will appear in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The ageless star has appeared in Sports Illustrated eight times between 1975 and 2004 and covered the Swimsuit Issue in 1979, 1980 and 1981, making her the first Swimsuit model to appear on the cover more than once. In a cool twist, Brinkley is joined by daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook, age 18, and Alexa Ray Joel, 31.

“This is a real full circle moment for me,” Brinkley told Sports Illustrated. “I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.”

Brinkley also spoke with People.com about the shoot. “My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she said. “When this issue comes out I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

See a behind-the-scenes video of Brinkley and her daughters below.


