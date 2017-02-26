Debra Messing Goes Red for ‘Will & Grace’ Return

by SOTH Team

It’s really happening—Will & Grace is returning to TV for a 10-episode run sometime later this year. And in case you’re nervous that it won’t be quite the same, fear not: Hamptonite Debra Messing has red hair again.

That’s right. The beautiful actress, who plays harried interior designer Grace Adler on the show, is ditching the darker colors she’s had for the past few years for Grace’s signature red locks. “Guess who’s coming back next week? Red headed Debra! Filming some Will & Grace promos and got to get my Grace Groove back,” the star wrote on an Instagram post.

Will & Grace‘s devoted fans were ecstatic when the original cast—Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally—got back together for a special anti-Trump PSA, framed as a short episode of the show. Several months later, after countless rumors, NBC announced a full revival for the beloved sitcom.

For the uninitiated (and really, you should all know this show), Will & Grace is a sitcom about two best friends. Will, a lawyer, is gay, and lives with Grace, who can’t seem to find the right guy. Their friendship and closeness is highlighted throughout many hijinks, often including their friends, aspiring actor Jack and socialite Karen. The show aired for eight seasons on NBC, garnering significant critical acclaim for its unapologetic portrayal of LGBT characters.

Check out the election special below, and look for new episodes of Will & Grace soon.

