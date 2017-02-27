Drew Barrymore Shops at Hampton Gather in East Hampton

by SOTH Team

Hamptons fan Drew Barrymore was spotted at East Hampton antique and consignment shop Hampton Gather on Newtown Lane last week.

Decked out in yellow-rimmed sunglasses and a chunky Southwest-patterned cardigan, the Charlie’s Angels star happily stocked up on various unique finds to furnish her Sagaponack home, according to architect and Hampton Gather owner Erica Broberg Smith, who described Barrymore as “really sweet and enthusiastic, just as you would imagine her to be,” and “a very kind and friendly and positive person.”

Among Barrymore’s purchases were a vintage painting of New York City at night and some beautiful fair-trade Bolivian rugs, which Smith said she had just unwrapped, adding, “She bought all of them.” But don’t worry, Smith said the shop just reordered more.

“She bought a whole bunch of consignments from our community. So who knows, your items could be at Drew’s house,” Smith went on, noting that Barrymore said she loves flea markets and thrifting and gave everyone at Hampton Gather a hug. She also offered to pose for the above picture as a kind gesture to get the store some exposure. “It was a lot of fun and we hope she comes back.”

Hampton Gather offers a wide array of treasures picked from fine Hamptons homes, as well as a few other secret spots known to the architects who founded the shop. As they say, “If it’s cool, interesting, satirical, colorful, historical or quite simply great design, we buy it and bring it to you.”

Barrymore’s most recent project, Santa Clarita Diet, premiered on Netflix on February 3 of this year. She’s one of the show’s executive producers and also stars alongside Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified) in the horror-comedy, which follows well-to-do real estate agents Sheila and Joel whose lives change drastically after Sheila (Barrymore), transforms into a zombie with an appetite for human flesh.

Hampton Gather opened at 94 Newtown Lane in East Hampton last fall. The shop is open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday 12–3 p.m. Visit hamptongather.com for more info.