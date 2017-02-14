East End Foodie Gossip: Hot Wines, Two Brewers, a Taco Truck and More

by Hampton Eats

Here’s a collection of news and rumors coming from the East End food and wine scene this week.

Two South Fork wines made Eric Asimov’s recent “Reds for Winter Moods and Foods” list of “20 Under $20” in The New York Times, both from the South Fork.

Asimov recommended pairing Channing Daughters’ 2015 Rosso Fresco and Wölffer Estate Vineyards’ 2013 Cabernet Franc with your winter stews and roastings. We couldn’t agree more!

Asimov called Wölffer Cabernet Franc “rich and expressive,” “open and welcoming” and “balanced and earthy”—sounds good to us.

Meanwhile, he said Channing Daughters’ Rosso Fresco “bright, vividly fruity and floral, and absolutely delicious.” He called the winery’s approach “joyfully experimental,” and complimented their “eclectic range of grapes not otherwise seen on Long Island.”

Speaking of Channing Daughters, their most recent wine club releases included a 2014 Vino Bianco and a library release of the 2007 Mudd, which is a red described as “delicious now…[but] just a baby.”

Southampton-based tea brewer, Montauk Beverageworks, is expanding their operation, according to Newsday. The company says they’ve more than tripled their monthly sales, so it’s time to find a new bottler in New York State. You can find these iced teas at 7-Eleven, Best Market, King Kullen and Wild by Nature.

Moving to a different kind of brewer, North Fork Brewing founder Peter Barraud says the company expects to open their long-awaited tasting room this spring.

Also on the North Fork, Salt of the Earth Seed Company’s online catalog has tripled in size! And they are about to open online ordering for spring vegetable plants.

In other foodie news, rumor has it that a certain Montauk chef is planning to launch a taco truck.

Dan’s Papers has also confirmed that Sagaponack real estate maven and cookbook author Hillary Davis is at work on “the ultimate laid back Hamptons cookbook.” Yum.

Send us a message on Facebook to share your local foodie gossip with Dan’s Papers!