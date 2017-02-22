Eleven Madison Park Opens New Hamptons Pop-Up: EMP Summer House

by Oliver Peterson

While Eleven Madison Park’s white-hot New York City location closes to undergo renovations this summer, the restaurant’s renowned chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara announced this week that they’re opening a temporary Hamptons pop-up, EMP Summer House—no relation to Bravo’s Summer House—in East Hampton for the summer 2017 season.

The restaurant, located in the Moby’s restaurant site at 341 Pantigo Road, will not be an exact replica of it’s Manhattan counterpart, but will instead be “a more casual location with both indoor and outdoor spaces, seafood-centric fare and fun summer vibes,” according to the announcement. Along with being a way to try out the Hamptons market, EMP Summer House will also keep Eleven Madison Park’s staff employed during their massive, closed-doors renovation in New York, which begins on June 10 and is expected to continue through mid-September.

Opening in late June, EMP Summer House is accepting reservations from American Express cardholders only starting on May 1. This exclusive access is part of an arrangement with American Express, which is the only credit card the Hamptons pop-up will accept.

It turns out, the three-star Michelin-rated Eleven Madison Park is one of the top requested restaurants for reservations by American Express Platinum Card Members through Platinum Concierge, so it’s no surprise they’ve created a partnership. On Wednesday, a rep from American Express said card members would also have exclusive access to various “unique experiences and events” at EMP Summer House throughout the coming season, which will be announced at a later date.

When Eleven Madison Park reopens in New York (at 11 Madison Avenue) this fall, the restaurant promises a redesigned space with an updated menu and overhauled, top-of-the-line kitchen. Thanks to EMP Summer House, their excellent staff will remain the same.