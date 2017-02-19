Hamptonites Give Back: Jean Shafiroff, Howard Stern & More

by SOTH Team

These Hamptonites live to give! Check out the latest charitable acts by East Enders.

South Fork socialite and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff was profiled in the Fashion & Style section of The New York Times last month. According to the article, Shafiroff and her husband donate nearly $1 million to charity annually and draw an additional $800,000 from friends. Shafiroff also sits on the board of seven charities, and attends several weekly events in support of her many causes. Just last Tuesday Shafiroff hosted a gathering of several dozen supporters of the New York City Mission Society in her New York home, to planning the annual Champions for Children Gala. Attendees included Stan Rumbough, Kenita Lloyd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Lady Liliana Cavendish, Countess Isabel Rattazzi, Alex Donner, Flo Anthony, Victor de Souza, Helen Shelton, Cole Rumbough, Lee Fryd, Catherine Petree, Natalie Ross, Patricia Shiah, Sophia Bishop, Elaine Bernanke Appelle, Jerry Bonura, R. Couri Hay and Matt Rich. Shafiroff will again chair the benefit, which will be held on April 5 at the Mandarin Hotel.

South Fork residents Howard and Beth Ostrosky Stern continue to fight for furry friends in need. The animal-loving pair recently covered adoption costs for more than 250 cats and dogs at Long Island’s North Shore Animal League America. Said Beth, a decade-long spokesperson for the shelter, “To know that so many homeless animals will now have homes…is the best gift of all.”

East Hampton domestic diva, Martha Stewart, recently donated $1 million to Maine’s Acadia National Park. The gift was made through the Martha and Alexis Stewart Foundation to the Friends of Acadia, a nonprofit currently working to raise $25 million for the park. Stewart’s home in Seal Harbor, ME, was featured in Architectural Digest in 2015.

As a supporter of Main Line Animal Rescue, Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley can now be seen in the organization’s billboards along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Brinkley agreed to participate in the promotion after adopting Chester, her beloved dog, from the PA-based shelter.