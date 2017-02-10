Hamptons Epicure Recipe: Banana Ice Cream in Quotes

by Stacy Dermont

I wrote up the recipe below then looked online to see if many other people were concocting this little gem of a get-you-through-the-winter treat. Wow, this thing is a major phenomenon and naturally so—it’s just fruit with a little nondairy milk, people—no cholesterol or additives or colors or preservatives or sugar or bother. So indulge and put some of this ice cream in quotes in a bowl tonight. Ice cream weather may seem far away right now, but the Hamptons bikini season is just around the corner.

This deliciousness pairs especially well with Hillary Davis’s recipe for Crazy Chocolate Loaf Cake!

Banana Ice Cream in Quotes

Yield: serves 2 generously

4 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons vanilla soymilk

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: food processor

Peel and slice the bananas into thick coins. Freeze banana slices for at least three hours. Place all ingredients in a food processor fitted with metal blade. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Process until creamy and smooth. You may have to scrape down the sides of the work bowl a couple of times to ensure that all of the banana is incorporated. Enjoy in a bowl, in a cone or atop fresh fruit.

Possible flavorings to add before processing include:

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 heaping teaspoon cocoa powder

or both of the above

The mix-in possibilities are endless but should, by all means, include pretzels, Reese’s Pieces and engagement rings.