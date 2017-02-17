Hamptons Epicure: Hamptons Restaurants & Prix Fixe Deals

by Stacy Dermont

Valentine’s Day is behind us, but the romance continues at boîtes across the East End. Meal deals and steals abound—does that make your heart pitter-patter? It does mine.

How about a little French food in your winter routine? Pierre’s on Main Street in Bridgehampton promises finely prepared traditional specialties with service that reminds one of the hauteur of Paris. While Pierre’s Upstairs offers a private lounge for events with artwork that will transport you to another time. Pierre’s also features a gourmet market and catering. Le Charlot on Southampton’s Main Street features traditional French cuisine without fuss and with welcoming hospitality. And that French term, “prix fixe,” which translates to “a good time for all,” isn’t just for dinner—they also offer a lunch prix fixe for $18.95 Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Never forget Almond in Bridgehampton. This farm-to table gem features lots of bistro-style dishes with many an original from chef/co owner Jason Weiner. Almond may be the only restaurant on the East End that honors Meatless Monday with a special vegetarian menu. (Yes, carnivores can still get meat, like chicken and steak, on Mondays.) And there’s a $29 three-course prix fixe menu until 7 p.m. every night. Check out their their monthly Artist & Writer’s Nights that feature performers with a local connection—these ostensibly low-key, family-style evenings sell out rapidement.

Or why not spice things up at Saaz in Southampton, which promises “a very cozy and romantic ambience…dim lights, fireplace.” This Indian symphony of spices is the real deal. And their luscious lunch buffet is a real steal at only $15. You can even order meals online and have them delivered!

Bobby Van’s in Bridgehampton (yes, it’s the original that all of those steak houses are named after) advertises “the best prix fixe in the Hamptons.” So give it a try. Surely “Porterhouse Tuesday,” “Pot Pie Thursday,” or “Prime Rib Night” [Wednesday] appeals. How about…wait for it…Lobster Night? That’s only on Tuesdays, but it runs all of Tuesday night for only $23!

If you’re looking for a bit of history with your meal, you’ll enjoy an evening at Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar on East Main Street in Riverhead. Housed in the J.J. Sullivan Hotel building, Tweed’s combines sophisticated cuisine with a comfortable atmosphere. The dining room has been restored to its original charm featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling and oak fireplace. And, yes, the trophy bison head on the wall was bagged by Teddy Roosevelt himself. Open seven days for lunch and dinner.

Or maybe you’d like to gaze at a body of water while you dine. Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor has that covered. In fact, its Happy Hour, 3–7 p.m. Sunday-Friday, has become a go-to for locals and visitors alike. Housed in a new building with an old school New England look, Baron’s Cove is all about seafood and good times.

Speaking of good times, how about dining out for only $25 per person while helping a young dad get back on his feet? You don’t have to know popular East End bartender Walter Hohenrath to come out this Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. and do him a good turn. Hohenrath was involved in a devastating car crash last month. Come to Joe’s Garage on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead and enjoy all-you can-eat food, $3 drafts, raffles and an auction and dance to the sounds put out by DJ Longhorn. Kids under 13 only $10 each. Cash only at the door.