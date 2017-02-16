Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 16–23: Winter Recess & More

This week: It’s winter recess! Find something fun and enriching for your kids to do in the Hamptons while they’re off from school.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Fun with playdough. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
FAMILY MONTH FRIDAY: LASERS IN SPACE AT PARRISH ART MUSEUM
6 p.m. Learn about lasers through a thrilling show with animation, engaging activities and an entertaining educational presentation. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT BAY BURGER
7 p.m. Grades 5–12 can perform acoustic music, karaoke, spoken word/poetry, comedic acts and more. Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
SATURDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: TROLLS AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
2 p.m. Screening of the film Trolls. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Library, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
LET’S CREATE: SUPER SALAMANDER SCULPTURES & HABITATS AT SOUTH FORK NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM
2 p.m. Hands-on sculpture workshop celebrating the migration of the Eastern Tiger Salamander. Meet a live Tiger Salamander. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
DIY KALEIDOSCOPES AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
2 p.m. Explore how color and light reflect off shiny surfaces by making your own kaleidoscope. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
ENGINEERS WEEK AT CMEE
9 a.m. Enjoy a different science-based activity all week long. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
WINTER WILDLIFE CAMP AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE REFUGE
9 a.m. Each day includes a hike, craft and meeting animals. Dress for the weather. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771 quoguewildliferefuge.org
WINTER BREAK FUN-CATION AT LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM
9 a.m. Tour the aquarium, visit the arcade, watch a movie, make a craft and more. Sign up per day or for the whole week. Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 longislandaquarium.com
MID-WINTER RECESS MINI CAMP AT THE GREEN SCHOOL
9 a.m. An animal-themed week at the school. Directions provided upon registration. 631-237-1148 the-green-school.org
WINTER SCHOOL RECESS PROGRAMS AT SOUTH FORK NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM
10:30 a.m. New programs each day. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
WINTER VACATION WORKSHOPS: PUPPET MAKING & PUPPETEERING AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER
10 a.m. Weeklong program taught by Liz Joyce of Goat on a Boat. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov