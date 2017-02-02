Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 2–9: Take Your Child to the Library Day and More

by Calendar Team

Find something great to do in the Hamptons with your kids this week!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

SKI & SNOWBOARD TRIP TO BUTTERNUT RESORT

5 a.m. The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau sponsors a ski trip to Butternut Resort in Massachusetts. Call for fees and more information. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

Noon. Take your child to the library for stories, games and pictures with a book character. Lunch will be served. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE DECORATING WITH CITARELLA AT GUILD HALL

1 p.m. Decorate cookies with Citarella pastry chefs. Fun for kids of all ages. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

PENGUINS, PENGUINS, PENGUINS AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

4:30 p.m. Help little Penguin get rid of his hiccups, walk like a penguin and make a craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov