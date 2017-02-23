Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 23–March 3: HarborFrost, CMEE & More

From HarborFrost to Engineers Week at CMEE, there’s something for every kid in the Hamptons this week!
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
SCREENING: “PETE’S DRAGON” AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY
1:30 p.m. Enjoy the beloved film. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Fun with playdough. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
ENGINEERS WEEK AT CMEE
9 a.m. Create aluminum boats. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
HARBORFROST 2017
Noon. Sag Harbor’s annual celebration of winter, with activities and fun for the whole family.
MUSIC APPRECIATION DAY AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY
2 p.m. Singer-songwriter Gian Carlo Feleppa gives a workshop about music. For kids 5 and up. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org
GAME ON: WII AT THE LIBRARY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
2 p.m. Play fun video games at the library. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
HANDS-ON SCIENCE: MAGIC WITH WATER & ICE AT SOFO
10:30 a.m. Learn secrets behind science-related magic tricks. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
AFRICAN FOLKTALES AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
2 p.m. Listen to traditional African tales and create a work of art. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. SEUSS: READ ACROSS AMERICA AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
9 a.m. Read a book at the library and win a prize. Take a photo with a Dr. Seuss character. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
TEEN ART SHOW AND RECEPTION AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
5 p.m. See the artwork of local teens from the surrounding schools. On display through March. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
PIZZA & PAJAMA NIGHT AT CMEE
6 p.m. Enjoy pizza and a read-aloud of B.G. Hennessy’s The Dinosaur Who Lived In My Backyard. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HAMPTON COFFEE
7 p.m. Showcase your talents by performing live. Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
ONGOING
SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION
Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com
15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION
Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau