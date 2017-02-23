Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 23–March 3: HarborFrost, CMEE & More

by Calendar Team

From HarborFrost to Engineers Week at CMEE, there’s something for every kid in the Hamptons this week!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

SCREENING: “PETE’S DRAGON” AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY

1:30 p.m. Enjoy the beloved film. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Fun with playdough. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ENGINEERS WEEK AT CMEE

9 a.m. Create aluminum boats. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

HARBORFROST 2017

Noon. Sag Harbor’s annual celebration of winter, with activities and fun for the whole family.

MUSIC APPRECIATION DAY AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY

2 p.m. Singer-songwriter Gian Carlo Feleppa gives a workshop about music. For kids 5 and up. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org

GAME ON: WII AT THE LIBRARY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

2 p.m. Play fun video games at the library. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

HANDS-ON SCIENCE: MAGIC WITH WATER & ICE AT SOFO

10:30 a.m. Learn secrets behind science-related magic tricks. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

AFRICAN FOLKTALES AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

2 p.m. Listen to traditional African tales and create a work of art. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. SEUSS: READ ACROSS AMERICA AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

9 a.m. Read a book at the library and win a prize. Take a photo with a Dr. Seuss character. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

TEEN ART SHOW AND RECEPTION AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

5 p.m. See the artwork of local teens from the surrounding schools. On display through March. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

PIZZA & PAJAMA NIGHT AT CMEE

6 p.m. Enjoy pizza and a read-aloud of B.G. Hennessy’s The Dinosaur Who Lived In My Backyard. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HAMPTON COFFEE

7 p.m. Showcase your talents by performing live. Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

ONGOING

SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION

Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com

15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION

Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau