Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 23–March 3: HarborFrost, CMEE & More

Children's Museum of the East End. Photo: Paul Johnson
February 23, 2017 by Calendar Team

From HarborFrost to Engineers Week at CMEE, there’s something for every kid in the Hamptons this week!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

SCREENING: “PETE’S DRAGON” AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY
1:30 p.m. Enjoy the beloved film. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Fun with playdough. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ENGINEERS WEEK AT CMEE
9 a.m. Create aluminum boats. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

HARBORFROST 2017
Noon. Sag Harbor’s annual celebration of winter, with activities and fun for the whole family.

MUSIC APPRECIATION DAY AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY
2 p.m. Singer-songwriter Gian Carlo Feleppa gives a workshop about music. For kids 5 and up. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810 amaglibrary.org

GAME ON: WII AT THE LIBRARY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
2 p.m. Play fun video games at the library. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

HANDS-ON SCIENCE: MAGIC WITH WATER & ICE AT SOFO
10:30 a.m. Learn secrets behind science-related magic tricks. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

AFRICAN FOLKTALES AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
2 p.m. Listen to traditional African tales and create a work of art. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. SEUSS: READ ACROSS AMERICA AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
9 a.m. Read a book at the library and win a prize. Take a photo with a Dr. Seuss character. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

TEEN ART SHOW AND RECEPTION AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
5 p.m. See the artwork of local teens from the surrounding schools. On display through March. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

PIZZA & PAJAMA NIGHT AT CMEE
6 p.m. Enjoy pizza and a read-aloud of B.G. Hennessy’s The Dinosaur Who Lived In My Backyard. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HAMPTON COFFEE
7 p.m. Showcase your talents by performing live. Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

ONGOING

SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION
Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com

15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION
Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

