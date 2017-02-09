Hamptons Kids’ Events, February 9–17: Valentine’s Day Fun

by Calendar Team

Find something love-ly to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

TEEN LOFT ACTIVITY NIGHT AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

9 p.m. Video games, board games, art, pizza and more. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

VALENTINE COOKIE DECORATING AT CMEE

10 a.m. Decorate heart-shaped sugar cookies or make a Valentine’s card. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

VALENTINE’S PRE-K DANCE & PLAY AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

11 a.m. Dance, play with educational toys and more. Registration required, space limited. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

CRAFTERNOON AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

11:30 a.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a craft. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

ORIGAMI HEARTS & MORE AT AMAGANSETT FREE LIBRARY

2 p.m. Drop in for a creative session with origami hearts and other Valentine decorations. Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810

SUJNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

CUPID’S COMMUNITY CANVAS AT CMEE

9 a.m. Add thumbprints to a giant, heart-shaped canvas. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

SWEETHEART PRINCESS TEA PARTY AT LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM

11 a.m. Formal white glove tea service with your favorite princesses. Admission to aquarium not included. Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!

VALENTINE’S DAY MUSIC AT MONTAUK LIBRARY

11:45 a.m. Musician Lori Hubbard celebrates through song, dance and play. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT BAY BURGER

7 p.m. Grades 5–12 can perform acoustic music, karaoke, spoken word/poetry, comedic acts and more. Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau