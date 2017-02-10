Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, February 10, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin to knee to barely thigh high, piddly teensie waves, with stiff offshores…



Wind Forecast:

NW winds at 20-30 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:14 a.m. • LOW: 1:12 p.m. • HIGH: 7:39 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

S-SE wind-swell Saturday, E-SE wind-swell Sunday, N-NE winds [maybe with some ground-swell] Monday, N-NW flatness Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.