Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, February 17, 2017

Photo: Sebastian Wurfel/123rf
February 17, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Ankle to shin to knee high, wind-sheared little scrappers this a.m…

Wind Forecast:
NW winds 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 5:25 a.m. • HIGH: 11:26 a.m. • LOW: 5:18 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
SW slop Saturday, W wind-slop Sunday, N wind flatness Monday, NE flatness Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

