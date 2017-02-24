Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, February 24, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to thigh high, semi-glassy little waves this AM, giving way to onshore slop this afternoon…
Wind Forecast:
S winds at 10-15 KT.
Water Temp: 43°–44°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:08 a.m. • LOW: 12:02 p.m. • HIGH: 6:32 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop Saturday, ground-swell with W winds Sunday, (maybe some NW winds Sunday p.m.), W-SW wind-swell Monday, SE wind-swell Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.