Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, February 24, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, semi-glassy little waves this AM, giving way to onshore slop this afternoon…

Wind Forecast:

S winds at 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 43°–44°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:08 a.m. • LOW: 12:02 p.m. • HIGH: 6:32 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-slop Saturday, ground-swell with W winds Sunday, (maybe some NW winds Sunday p.m.), W-SW wind-swell Monday, SE wind-swell Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.