Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, February 3, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Ankle to shin to barely knee high, remnant S microlines with clean conditions this a.m.



Wind Forecast:

WNW winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 6 a.m. • HIGH: 12:09 p.m. • LOW: 6:06 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW flatness Saturday, W-SW wind-slop Sunday, WNW flatness Monday, N-NE winds Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.