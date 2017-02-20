Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 20, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Ankle to shin to barely knee high, teeny little waves, with glassy conditions this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:50 a.m. • HIGH: 2:06 p.m. • LOW: 8:08 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Flat on Tuesday, SW wind-swell Wednesday–Thursday, N winds and ground-swell early a.m. Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.