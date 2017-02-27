Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 27, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to waist high, onshore mush…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 43°–44°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:01 a.m. • LOW: 1:55 p.m. • HIGH: 8:25 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-slop Tuesday–Wednesday, W winds with ground-swell Thursday, NW winds and remnants early a.m. Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.