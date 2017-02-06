Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 6, 2017

Art by Lutha Leahy-Miller
February 6, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to thigh high, glassy little winter waves…

Wind Forecast:
NW/W winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 9:51 a.m. • HIGH: 3:54 p.m. • LOW: 9:28 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Gusty E-NE winds Tuesday, SW-W wind-swell Wednesday, N-NE winds and maybe some decent waves, early a.m. Thursday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

