Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, February 16, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, SE background-swell with offshore winds this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds at 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:39 a.m. • HIGH: 10:51 a.m. • LOW: 4:39 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-NW flatness Friday, W-SW mush Saturday, more W wind mushiness Sunday, N wind flatness Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.