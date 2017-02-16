Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Photo: IKO/123rf
February 16, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to thigh high, SE background-swell with offshore winds this a.m…

Wind Forecast:
NW winds at 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:39 a.m. • HIGH: 10:51 a.m. • LOW: 4:39 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W-NW flatness Friday, W-SW mush Saturday, more W wind mushiness Sunday, N wind flatness Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfersHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 19, 2017 surferHamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 20, 2017 surferHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 26, 2017 Art by Lutha Leahy-MillerHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar