Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, February 2, 2017

Art by Lutha Leahy-Miller
February 2, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to waist high, mushy onshore remnants with W winds…

Wind Forecast:
W winds at 15-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:58 a.m. • HIGH: 11:13 a.m. • LOW: 5:12 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W slop Friday, NW flatness Saturday, W-SW wind-slop Sunday, honkin’ W winds on Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

Two surfer girls waiting for a waveHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 10, 2016 SurferHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, April 21 surfersHamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 23, 2017 surfersHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar