Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, February 2, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to waist high, mushy onshore remnants with W winds…



Wind Forecast:

W winds at 15-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:58 a.m. • HIGH: 11:13 a.m. • LOW: 5:12 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W slop Friday, NW flatness Saturday, W-SW wind-slop Sunday, honkin’ W winds on Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.