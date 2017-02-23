Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Ankle to shin to barely knee high, fogged in worthless slop…

Wind Forecast:
S-SW winds at 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 43°–44°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:30 a.m. • LOW: 11:24 a.m. • HIGH: 5:53 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop Friday–Saturday, W winds with ground-swell Sunday a.m., NW winds Sunday p.m., SW wind-swell Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

