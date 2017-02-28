Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin to knee to barely thigh high, glassy little microwaves this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

S winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–46°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:42 a.m. • LOW: 2:35 p.m. • HIGH: 9:06 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-slop/storm-surf Wednesday, W–SW slop Thursday, NW winds [hopefully with some rideable early AM remnants] Friday, blustery NW flatness Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.