Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Photo: olegdudko/123rf
February 28, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Shin to knee to barely thigh high, glassy little microwaves this a.m…

Wind Forecast:
S winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–46°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 8:42 a.m. • LOW: 2:35 p.m. • HIGH: 9:06 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop/storm-surf Wednesday, W–SW slop Thursday, NW winds [hopefully with some rideable early AM remnants] Friday, blustery NW flatness Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

