Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, February 7, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, glassy little S/SSW remnants this a.m… Expect things to get choppier this afternoon, once the winds switch onshore to SSE…



Wind Forecast:

SSE winds at 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:29 a.m. • LOW: 10:51 A.m. • HIGH: 5:04 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-slop Wednesday, maybe some waves with NE winds early a.m. Thursday, NW flatness Friday, light-winded SE mush on Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.