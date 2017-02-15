Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Shin to knee high, onshore mush…
Wind Forecast:
S-SE winds at 10-25 KT.
Water Temp: 42°–46°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 3:57 a.m. • HIGH: 10:20 a.m. • LOW: 4:04 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
NW flatness Thursday–Saturday, W winds Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.