Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Stomach to chest high, blown-out onshore wind-slop…

Wind Forecast:
SW-W winds at 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:32 a.m. • LOW: 11:43 a.m. • HIGH: 6:01 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Remnant swell with strong NE winds early a.m. Thursday, mini-waves with NW winds Friday, onshore mush Saturday, E wind-slop Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

