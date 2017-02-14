Hamptons Theater Preview: What’s Onstage This March

by Lee Meyer

Hamptons theater lovers rejoice! You don’t have to go all the way to Manhattan to find compelling works and exciting productions, and you don’t have to wait until the summer, either. This March, go on a journey with the Neo-Political Cowgirls; laugh out loud to a Neil Simon musical comedy with the Southampton Cultural Center; witness sharp satire at North Fork Community Theatre; and get lost in a dark conspiracy with the Hampton Theatre Company.

Zima!

March 4, Neo-Political Cowgirls

The latest original work by the dance theater-infused Neo-Political Cowgirls is described as “an interactive winter journey” that “combines mystery, poetry, theater and exploration.” Audience members will travel through Montauk watching a series of vignettes that hold clues to solving a mystery. Groups will begin at The Green starting every 20 minutes.

Promises, Promises

March 9–26, Southampton Cultural Center

This musical comedy is written by Neil Simon, with music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David. Based on the film The Apartment, the wacky story involves a junior exec at an insurance company who climbs the corporate ladder by lending his apartment to his married bosses for trysts. One of the songs from the show, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” became a Dionne Warwick hit. Promises, Promises is being presented as a staged concert.

Female of the Species

March 17–April 2, North Fork Community Theatre

This dark comedy by Joanna Murray-Smith is about Margot, a writer suffering from writer’s block whose life is unexpectedly turned upside down by a crazed former student who thinks Margot’s book warped her mother’s mind with its feminist agenda. The play is inspired by a real-life incident that happened to feminist author Germaine Greer.

An Act of the Imagination

March 23–April 9, Hampton Theatre Company

Bernard Slade’s whodunit tells the story of Arthur, a mystery writer whose latest work has surprisingly turned into a romance. His wife, his son and his editor are astonished at the truthfulness of his work, but Arthur has a secret that escalates into a possible murder and dark conspiracy to ruin Arthur’s life.

For a full list of East End events, visit events.danspapers.com.