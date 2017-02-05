Hamptons Valentine’s Day Dining Guide

by Food & Dining

Like many holidays we celebrate, Valentine’s Day began in Rome. On February 14, in different years of the third century C.E., Emperor Claudius II executed two men named Valentine. Two centuries later, Pope Gelasius I combined the new Catholic festival of St. Valentine’s Day with the ancient, possibly pre-Roman festival of health and fertility, the feast of Lupercalia, already celebrated during the ides of February. As part of Lupercalia men would sacrifice a goat and a dog, then…whip eager women—who believed the action would make them fertile—with the hides. While we don’t recommend animal sacrifice or whipping, here are a few places you and your love can celebrate this year.

Almond Bar and Restaurant in Bridgehampton is offering a special Valentine’s four–course menu built around the super sexy and delicious blood orange. If that’s not your thing, their full a la carte menu will also be available. Call 631-537-5665 for reservations or visit almondrestaurant.com for details.

Make Valentine’s Day truly memorable at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor. The special Valentine’s menu, an epicurean experience curated by Chef Matty Boudreau, is available February 10–14 at $75 per person; wine pairings, curated by Baron’s Cove wine director, novelist and wine writer Jay McInerney are available for an additional $45 per person. Reservations are required so call 631-725-2101. If you’d like to extend your romantic evening take advantage of the hotel’s To Sag Harbor, With Love special offer. For more information visit baronscove.com.

The Bridgehampton Inn, a particularly romantic spot in Bridgehampton, continues to pack in the lovers for Chef Brian Szostak’s and mixologist Kyle Fengler’s many specialties. Food and drink so good you’ll “need a room.” 631-537-3660, bridgehamptoninn.com

For a Valentine’s dinner bursting with farm-to-table freshness, take your beau to the East End’s newest trattoria, Centro Trattoria & Bar in Hampton Bays for traditional recipes that have been part of their family for generations. 631-594-5744, centrohampton.com

East Hampton’s c/o The Maidstone has a savory three–course Valentine’s meal for you and your lover to enjoy. The special, $75 menu is available February 11–18 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30–9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To make reservations call 631-324-5006 or visit themaidstone.com.

Duck Walk Vineyards North in Southold will hold their third annual Valentine’s on the Vines on Saturday, February 11. Join Executive Chef Keith Richards of East End Events Catering and CJ’s American Grill for this tantalizing four-course wine pairing. Advance reservations are required, call 631-765-3500. Seating is limited. duckwalk.com

Gurney’s Montauk offers two Valentine’s specials this year. Indulge in deliciously assorted brunch options on Sunday, February 12 at Scarpetta Beach, including a raw bar with a cupid ice sculpture, dim sum station, mac & cheese bar, chocolate fountain and more served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday February 14, also at Italian hotspot Scarpetta Beach, enjoy a special Valentine’s prix-fixe menu from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are required, call 631-668-1771 or holidays@gurneysmontauk.com

No one does romance like the French, right? Stop by Le Charlot in Southampton for a dose of French romanticism, French wine, French servers and a welcoming atmosphere. Who knows where it’ll lead? 631-353-3222 lecharlot.us

Forget the cold and think about the warmth of Valentine’s Day. Let Perabell Food Bar in Riverhead and Patchogue take extra special care of you and your special someone—or the whole family—with delicious food and drink specials guaranteed to romance your taste buds. For reservations call 631-740-9494 for Riverhead and 631-447-7766 for Patchogue perabellfoodbar.com

Pierre’s will be hosting a special three course, $70 prix fix this Valentine’s Day in Bridgehampton. Dishes include “The red hot lover,” “Let’s dance,” and “Passion et Chocolat.” Call 631-537-5110 for reservations or visit pierresbridgehampton.com to view the menu.

Spice up Valentine’s Day this year at Saaz Indian Cuisine in Southampton. And seeing as how it’s on a weekday this year, you could take advantage of Saaz’s $15 lunch buffet! You had us at “Spice!” 631-259-2222 saazindian.com

Touch of Venice on Main Road in Cutchogue is a European-style eatery with an authentic Italian flavor utilizing the best, freshest ingredients straight from Italy and from the bounty of the North Fork. 631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, a stamped tin ceiling and an oak fireplace. If it’s ambience you’re looking for, look to Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar on Main Street in Riverhead. They’ll have dinner specials and live music. Call 631-237-8120 for reservations. tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

The modern, yet rustic Union Cantina in Southampton is your place for Valentines,

with a delectable menu of Mexican fare using only the freshest ingredients. Enjoy a cocktail at any one of their three bars—or one from each—and choose from over 100 different tequilas from the 400 Rabbits Tequila Bar. 631-377-3500 unioncantina.net

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn in East Hampton presents a romantic Valentine’s Day $85 four-course tasting menu featuring a dozen warming signature dishes by Chef Michael Rozzi. Champagne and sparkling wine pairings by wine director Michael Cohen are also available at an additional cost. There’s also an optional fifth course of Rozzi’s new cheese menu… 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

For more Valentine’s dining options and specials, visit DansPapers.com.