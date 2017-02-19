Hamptons Week Ahead, February 19–24: Winterfest Begins, Parrish Tours & More

by Lee Meyer

The fun doesn’t stop when the week starts! Find something great to do in the Hamptons during the work week.

Sunday, February 19

SOUTHAMPTON STRINGS PERFORMANCE AT SOUTHAMPTON INN

3 p.m. Screening of Joe’s Violin followed by a performance by members of the boho4 string quartet. Reception follows. 631-283-6501 southamptoninn.com

EAST END OPRY AT THE COAST GRILL

6:30 p.m. Live music and open mic. The Coast Grill, 1109 Noyack Road, North Sea.

Monday, February 20

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ

6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. saltycanvashamptons.com

Wednesday, February 22

DOCENT-LED GALLERY TOUR OF PARRISH ART MUSEUM

2 p.m. Highlighting the permanent collection on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tours last one hour. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

Thursday, February 23

HAVE A HEART DINNER FUNDRAISER AT PECONIC LANDING

5 p.m. Benefits CAST: Community Action Southold Town Winter Emergency Fund. Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. 631-477-1717 castsoutholdtown.org

Friday, February 24

PAINT NIGHT AT JIMMY C’s

6:30 p.m. Enjoy wine, beer and friends while you paint the night away in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Supplies included. Jimmy C’s, 87 North Road, Hampton Bays. 631-252-1610

WINTERFEST KICK OFF PARTY AT HOTEL INDIGO EAST END

7 p.m. Featuring music by East End Trio and Gail Storm. Special tastings from local restaurants, vineyards and breweries, as well as raffle prizes. Hotel Indigo East End, 1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2200 indigoeastend.com