Hamptons Week Ahead, February 6–10: Dance the Night Away

by Calendar Team

The fun never ends in the Hamptons. Find something great to do this week!

Monday, February 6

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ

6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. saltycanvashamptons.com

Tuesday, February 7

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN

8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Fried. North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

Wednesday, February 8

DOCENT-LED GALLERY TOUR OF PARRISH ART MUSEUM

2 p.m. Highlighting the permanent collection on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tours last one hour. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

Thursday, February 9

NIGHTTIME OWL PROWL AT SOFO

7 p.m. Joe Giunta leads a walk through the woods to see owls. Bring binoculars and flashlight. Call for meeting location. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

THE POTLUCK PLAYERS PRESENT “WHEN SUZANNE AND I ATE DINNER” AT BAY STREET THEATER

7 p.m. Reading of one-act by Jan Buckaloo and Suzanne McNear. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

Friday, February 10

LEGENDS OF ROCK FILMS AT BAY STREET THEATER

8 p.m. Hosted by Joe Lauro. Never-before-seen footage of legendary rock musicians. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500

VALENTINES LAUGH DINE, DINE AND DANCE AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. Featuring the comedic talents of Paul Anthony, Carrie Karavas, Moody McCarthy and others. Dance floor will be open. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com