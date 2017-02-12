Hamptons Week Ahead: One Billion Rising, Hillary Davis & More

by Lee Meyer

The fun doesn’t end when the weekend’s over. This week, celebrate Valentine’s Day, meet a fantastic cookbook author and more in the Hamptons!

Sunday, February 12

JDTLAB: ONE BILLION RISING AT GUILD HALL

2 p.m. Presented by the Neo-Political Cowgirls and The Retreat. Local singers, songwriters, poets and more will unite with people throughout the world to express their outrage with words, song and dance to end violence against women. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

Tuesday, February 14

VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE PARTY AT SOUTHAMPTON INN

8 p.m. Dance the night away with MTK band. Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500 southamptoninn.com

Wednesday, February 15

A MEMORABLE MEAL WITH HILLARY DAVIS AT ROGERS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Noon. A lunchtime visit with Sagaponack author Hillary Davis, who will present a savory appetizer, main course and dessert from her cookbooks. Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 myrml.org

Thursday, February 16

SPAY-GHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER AT BUCKLEY’S INN BETWEEN

7 p.m. Help support Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Buckley’s Inn Between, 139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387 southamptonanimalshelter.com

Friday, February 17

OZZMOSIS AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. The Ozzy Osbourne tribute band performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com