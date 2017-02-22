Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon Take New York By Storm

by SOTH Team

Here’s something you won’t see President Donald Trump and Trump Impersonator Extraordinaire Alec Baldwin doing anytime soon. East End fan Hillary Clinton was seen out and about in NYC with Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon, who portrayed her during the election season.

According to Page Six, Clinton and McKinnon’s girls’ night out last week began with dinner at Orso restaurant on 46th Street, where one admirer gave Clinton a handwritten letter and another shouted “Lock him up!” A fellow diner told Page Six, “They seemed very nice and friendly and had a quiet dinner.” Afterward, they headed to the Palace Theatre on Broadway to see Sunset Boulevard the Musical, starring Glenn Close as the larger-than-life Norma Desmond.

Hillary Clinton and the woman who plays her on SNL, Kate McKinnon, had dinner yesterday in the theater district https://t.co/A5t26SUUkP pic.twitter.com/6RqD5XZGNl — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 17, 2017

The next day, Clinton attended an event unveiling Oscar de la Renta stamps from the US Postal Service. “Oscar de la Renta was an immigrant,” she said at Grand Central Terminal. “What a fitting person to be chosen by our Postal Service, mentioned, by the way, in the Constitution—something we should all read and reread in today’s times. Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that [de la Renta] exemplified every single day.”

McKinnon, who played Clinton to much critical acclaim, has recently been doing an unhinged version of White House advisor/Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. While we’d love to see a potluck dinner between McKinnon, Conway, Clinton, Baldwin, Trump and even Press Secretary Sean Spicer and SNL impersonator Melissa McCarthy, we doubt it’s going to happen…