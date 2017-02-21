Hoda Kotb Adopts a Baby Girl

by SOTH Team

Congratulations are in order! Hamptons fave Hoda Kotb, known for co-hosting the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford, has adopted a baby girl. Kotb, who has been absent from Today for some time, phoned in during the show and announced that Haley Joy Kotb was born on February 14. She also shared a photo of the baby with the Today anchors.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb said, “and she’s the love of my life…can you believe, I have a daughter!” Kotb exclaimed with glee.

“This is such fantastic news,” added East Ender Matt Lauer. “This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet. You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine.”

Watch the announcement below.